Hours after the historic ceremony that crowned Harry Kane with the 2026 Ballon d'Or, the only Spanish voice on the judging panel broke his silence to reveal the behind-the-scenes details of his intriguing choice, and to deliver a veiled message questioning the English star's right to the most prestigious award.

José Félix Díaz, editor-in-chief of the Spanish newspaper "AS" and Spain's sole representative in the vote, dropped a bombshell with his take on the most thrilling edition in history. Kane edged out Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, who completed the podium at a ceremony held in London.

The ranking is right, but upside down

In a striking intervention on the famous "El Larguero" programme on "Cadena SER" radio, Díaz hinted at the nature of his vote without fully revealing his hand. "My ranking is the same, but with Kane, Mbappé and Lamine in different positions," he said. "My top three are still the same, but not in the order that was announced in the end."

He refused to confirm whether he had placed Lamine Yamal or Kylian Mbappé first. That leaves the door open to all manner of speculation until Saturday, when France Football publish the full and detailed results for each voter.

Harry Kane is missing something

Díaz dealt a heavy blow to the legitimacy of the English striker's coronation. Kane delivered a lengthy speech in which he appeared not to believe what he had achieved, leaning on his fearsome scoring record as his main argument. The Spanish journalist, though, does not see Kane as the most deserving of the award.

His verdict was blunt: "I think Harry Kane is a wonderful player, but I was almost expecting Kylian Mbappé or Lamine Yamal to win. I don't know how to explain it, but in my opinion he is missing something."

The comment reignites the debate over the award's criteria. Are goalscoring numbers alone enough, or do influence and charisma have another say?

The most open edition in history

Díaz revealed the accuracy of his predictions, confirming that he correctly tipped 9 of the top 10 players in the final ranking. He described this edition, his first as a representative of the Spanish media, as "the most open in years".

He added: "The feature of this edition is that five or six players could have won. It was one of the most open editions in history."

On the mystery of the Spaniards' decline, Díaz explained to Cadena SER that Lamine Yamal and Rodri finishing third and fifth as the best-placed Spaniards came down to the same reason mentioned by the president of France Football.

He said: "I think the votes for the Spanish players were very close, and no player from the national team stood out from the rest. I think this was a big obstacle for them. Winning the World Cup deserved to be highlighted to a greater extent."

Díaz closed with praise for the image of Spanish football, which he reckons clearly surpasses any other country, naming Unai Simón and Luis de la Fuente as the two most prominent figures in Spanish men's football this year. He also saluted Barcelona's work in the women's game: "What Barcelona are doing in women's football is admirable," he said, in reference to Alexia Putellas reclaiming the women's Ballon d'Or title.



