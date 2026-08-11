The return of the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez to work together once again is no longer impossible.

The newspaper "The Sun" reports that David Beckham could pull off a historic reunion by bringing Neymar to Inter Miami and reviving the legendary MSN attacking trio.

Former Brazil midfielder Felipe Melo says he has received information that Neymar will move to Inter Miami when his contract with Santos ends next December.

Melo said in his remarks on YouTube: "I spoke with a friend of mine who told me some news about Santos earlier. He told me that Neymar will play in Miami. Neymar will begin playing for Inter Miami as of next January."

He continued: "If that happens, then I am the first to announce the news here. Let's wait and see what happens."

Neymar's future has become one of the biggest talking points in football, with his contract at Santos set to expire on 31 December 2026.

Turkish club Galatasaray have been linked with the 34-year-old, but Melo's comments have sparked fresh speculation that Inter Miami could be his next destination.

Should Beckham pull it off, he would reunite the famous MSN attacking line that terrorised Europe with Barcelona.

Messi, Neymar and Suarez formed one of the most powerful front lines football has ever seen between 2014 and 2017, blending skill, speed and ruthless finishing.

Together they lifted nine titles at Barcelona, including the Champions League, two La Liga titles and the Club World Cup.

Their first season together produced a historic treble under Luis Enrique, with the trio plundering a stunning 122 goals in all competitions.

Messi led the way with 58 goals, Neymar added 39 and Suarez chipped in with 25, as Barcelona swept aside their opponents with one of the most fearsome attacking lines in football history.

Now Beckham's Inter Miami could provide the stage for a final chapter.

Neymar's arrival would not only create an exciting reunion on the pitch. It would also deliver an enormous commercial boost for Major League Soccer and Inter Miami.

The most important question, though, is whether Neymar is still capable of performing at the highest level.

Injuries have plagued the Brazilian's career in recent years, limiting his consistency, although his talent and fame remain beyond doubt.

No agreement currently exists between Neymar and Inter Miami, and the forward still has decisions to make regarding the final years of his career.

But with Messi and Suarez already together, and Neymar potentially available as a free agent, the dream of seeing MSN reunited is no longer impossible.

For Beckham, this signing could serve as a powerful statement.