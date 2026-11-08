Barcelona denied Argentina's Diego Simeone the chance to stand alone atop an unprecedented record in the Spanish league.

The Catalans beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the Metropolitano tonight in La Liga.

Simeone had been chasing the win that would have taken him clear at the top of the list of coaches with the most victories in Spanish league history.

His 2-0 win over Levante last round had carried him to 344 victories from 565 matches in charge of Los Rojiblancos in La Liga.

Across those games, Atletico also drew 123 and lost 98 under his watch.

That tally matched the record of Luis Aragones, who reached 344 wins but needed 756 matches to do it, making Simeone the joint most successful coach in the competition's history.

Victory over Barcelona tonight would have lifted him to 345 and left him alone on the throne. Barcelona had other ideas.

Aragones managed a host of La Liga clubs, most notably Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, whom he led several times, and Real Betis.