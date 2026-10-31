As Bayern Munich's players walked out into the Allianz Arena, fans in the south stand unfurled a banner for Harry Kane, who had won the Ballon d'Or in London on Monday for his outstanding performances in 2025/2026.

"No Showman, but a footballer as he should be. Congrats Harry!" (German: No show star, but a footballer as he should be. Congratulations, Harry!), it read.

Borussia Dortmund fans whistle at Harry Kane

Bayern Munich officials then paid tribute once more to their first Ballon d'Or since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981. Shortly before kick-off, Kane stepped onto the pitch last, trophy in hand. The players, Bayern Munich's bosses, his wife and four children were waiting for him.

After kissing each member of his family, Kane said: "I am very proud to be a Bayern Munich player," then ended his brief speech with a German word: "Thank you".

Borussia Dortmund fans whistled as Bayern Munich fans applauded. Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had a dig at Dortmund: "After 45 years, Harry has won the Ballon d'Or for Bayern again. It's the greatest thing that can happen to you as a club. And he thanked the fans for it — including the Dortmund fans," he said.

Which Englishman won the Ballon d'Or before Harry Kane?

Bayern Munich's main sponsor Telekom marked Kane's award too: the human Telekom T in the Allianz Arena's opposite stand was gold this time instead of white. A golden T also adorned the players' shirts.

In Monday's vote, Harry Kane narrowly beat Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, with 100 specialist journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA world rankings casting ballots. He was the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to win the Ballon d'Or.