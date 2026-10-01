Cristiano Ronaldo's shock exit from the Portugal camp on Wednesday continues to dominate the headlines in the Portuguese media.

Tension hangs over the camp in the wake of his departure, and all this with Portugal due to play their third UEFA Nations League match against Denmark this evening, Thursday.

The crisis began when Ronaldo sat on the substitutes' bench throughout Portugal's recent win over Norway in the UEFA Nations League. The 2-1 result did little to soothe the Al-Nassr captain, who was far from happy.

Ronaldo then refused to train after the Norway match. He held a meeting with Jesus and it seemed the pair had patched things up. Then the coach stepped up to his press conference ahead of the Denmark game and insisted that no player would change his ideas, nor would anyone else in football. That was enough to send the Don packing, out of the camp and off towards Madrid.

Portuguese newspaper "Record" reported on Thursday afternoon that the affair had reached the very top of the country's political ladder.

According to the report, Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro contacted the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proença, to arrange a meeting with Jorge Jesus following Ronaldo's departure.

Montenegro wants to speak with Jesus given the good relationship he enjoys with the Portugal head coach, the newspaper added.

Network "SIC" went further, reporting that the Prime Minister also spoke with Ronaldo himself.



