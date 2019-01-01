‘The destroyer of the Brazilians’ –Twitter reacts to Aribo’s performance in Nigeria vs Brazil

The Rangers midfielder delivered a five-star performance to help the Super Eagles clinch a famous draw against the South Americans

Football fans have hailed the performance of Joe Aribo in ’s 1-1 draw against in Sunday’s international friendly in Singapore.

The midfielder was afforded his second appearance for the three-time African champions and produced an outstanding showing.

Aribo opened the scoring for the Super Eagles in the 35th minute, beating his marker in the area before firing a close-range shot into the net.

Casemiro’s second-half strike, however, saved the South Americans from blushes as the West Africans claimed their first draw against the five-time world champions.

The effort is the second from the 23-year-old Aribo, after scoring on his Super Eagles debut against in September.

The midfielder’s displays against the South Americans have drawn applauds from football enthusiasts on social media.

#BRANGA



Dear Joe Aribo,



My God will immensely bless you and your football career. Na baller you be!



Signed,

Proud Nigerians. pic.twitter.com/G07vr4UrwR — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) October 13, 2019

That was a hard-fought draw against five-time world champion, Brazil. Joe Aribo was really impressive in the midfield while Chukwueze, Iwobi and Osimhen led the attack well. I just think Tammy Abraham would have been a good back up to Osimhen in this squad. Good match! #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/0IUkRQofz9 — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 13, 2019

⚽ vs. Ukraine

⚽ vs. Brazil



Joe Aribo won't forget these moments in a hurry.



The CM we need. The CM we have.#BRANGA #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/fuRbBfeCE5 — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) October 13, 2019

Joe Aribo appreciation tweet



Like and retweet if you think



Joe Aribo deserves the super eagles number 10 shirt #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/sq8twEZWWx — uztalks (@uztalks) October 13, 2019

Speaking of Joe Aribo, he has just put Super Eagles in front with a very beauty solo move. The future no.10. #BRANGA https://t.co/w0OpsPSVDN — Godwin D'Pundit ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) October 13, 2019

Okay, let's decide this once and for all.



RT for Joe Aribo



Like for Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori#BRANGA #NGABRA pic.twitter.com/qxpCBdkwE7 — Naija Banters (@NaijaBanters) October 13, 2019

Joe Aribo,

First of his name,

The destroyer of the Brazilian defence



I hail thee sir#BRANGA pic.twitter.com/RdvMGOcBGV — Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) October 13, 2019

-Joe Aribo scores 1st goal against Ukraine



Ukraine equalizes, game ends 2-2



Again



-Joe Aribo scores first goal against Brazil



Brazil equalize, game ends 1-1



-Joe Aribo to his teammates #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/7oMHl5eXzJ — Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) October 13, 2019

Tammy Abraham watching Joe Aribo score his second international goal for Nigeria while he (Tammy) was called to play for just 5mins for #BRANGA #ngabra pic.twitter.com/K18R4wku3b — The Hénry Nevoír (@Hxnry_Nevoir) October 13, 2019