The derby was not the only shock: a fresh blow rocks Real Madrid with an injury to its star

Real Madrid have been dealt a fresh blow after their capital derby defeat to Atletico Madrid. Guillermo Rai of "The Athletic" reports that Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde will miss between two and three weeks with an injury to his left ankle.

Valverde picked up the injury in a challenge from South Korea's Kang-in Lee, an incident that sparked widespread controversy during and after the match. Real Madrid objected furiously to the Atletico player escaping a red card.

He played on to the final whistle regardless. Jose Mourinho chose not to substitute him.

Expect the player to use the international break to continue his recovery at Valdebebas, though his absence from the Uruguay squad has not yet been officially confirmed.

The timing could hardly be worse for Valverde, who has become one of the key men in Mourinho's plans since the start of the season. He has started all 8 matches he has featured in, establishing himself as one of the most prominent players in Real Madrid's midfield.

Mourinho leans heavily on the Valverde-Aurelien Tchouameni axis in midfield, which turns the Uruguayan's spell on the sidelines into a fresh headache for Real Madrid. They lost the derby and now trail Barcelona by six points at the top of the Spanish league.