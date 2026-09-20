Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1083577253.jpgPS Images
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

The derby was not the only shock: a fresh blow rocks Real Madrid with an injury to its star

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
F. Valverde
Spain
Uruguay

What is happening in Madrid?

Real Madrid have been dealt a fresh blow after their capital derby defeat to Atletico Madrid. Guillermo Rai of "The Athletic" reports that Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde will miss between two and three weeks with an injury to his left ankle.

Valverde picked up the injury in a challenge from South Korea's Kang-in Lee, an incident that sparked widespread controversy during and after the match. Real Madrid objected furiously to the Atletico player escaping a red card.

He played on to the final whistle regardless. Jose Mourinho chose not to substitute him.

Expect the player to use the international break to continue his recovery at Valdebebas, though his absence from the Uruguay squad has not yet been officially confirmed.

The timing could hardly be worse for Valverde, who has become one of the key men in Mourinho's plans since the start of the season. He has started all 8 matches he has featured in, establishing himself as one of the most prominent players in Real Madrid's midfield.

LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL

Mourinho leans heavily on the Valverde-Aurelien Tchouameni axis in midfield, which turns the Uruguayan's spell on the sidelines into a fresh headache for Real Madrid. They lost the derby and now trail Barcelona by six points at the top of the Spanish league.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google