Share Follow GOAL on Google

After just one frustrating season in Madrid, Franco Mastantuono is back in the spotlight, this time in a Fiorentina shirt, sparking a major battle in Italy over his future and leaving Real Madrid facing a difficult decision next summer.

Advertisement

The young Argentine has rediscovered his spark in Italy since joining Fiorentina on loan this summer. It follows a disappointing season at Real Madrid, where he was among the players hit hardest by the team's generally poor form.

Former Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso trusted him and handed him plenty of minutes: 35 matches, 17 of them as a starter. Yet his performances fell short of expectations, and the pressure on him only grew.

The hype around his transfer made it worse. Real Madrid paid more than €60 million including taxes, a huge investment, and at just 18 Mastantuono had burst onto the scene as one of the most promising talents in the world. Under the weight of the white shirt, his shine quickly faded.

At Fiorentina, the youngster has found a calmer environment where he can develop without the enormous pressure he faced at Valdebebas, and it shows in both his numbers and his performances, according to "Sport".

Advertisement Advertisement

So far, Mastantuono has played 13 matches in all competitions, 12 of them as a starter, and scored 4 goals. That already beats his tally from his first year at Real Madrid. The problem was never his talent, but the circumstances around him.

Related Topics

His form has raised fresh questions about his future. Mastantuono is expected to return to Real Madrid as soon as his loan ends in the summer, but fierce competition for attacking places at Florentino Pérez's club once again complicates his path into the first team.

Fiorentina hope to exploit that uncertainty and keep the Argentine for longer. According to "La Repubblica", the Italian club want to extend his loan by another year, until the summer of 2028. The paper points to several factors that could pave the way for a deal: the importance of the sporting project, the loyalty of the fans and the good relationship between the two clubs.

Advertisement

There's a catch. Fiorentina must hit an important target to complete the deal, and according to the Italian newspaper, European qualification is one of the key conditions for keeping the player. That won't be easy.

Paolo Vanoli's side made a disastrous start to the season and currently sit 15th in Serie A with just 9 points, well adrift of the European places. The coming months look extremely difficult.

Advertisement

The stakes are high because competition to land Mastantuono on loan will be fierce next summer. Reports from Italy suggest clubs such as Milan, Napoli and Roma are monitoring the situation closely and could join the race for the Argentine.

For now, all is quiet on the player's future. Next summer, though, is expected to bring a heated battle among Italy's big clubs, while Real Madrid watch on and make their call: do they bring their young talent back for a second chance, or leave him another year in Italy to mature away from the pressure of the Bernabéu?