The Argentine media, and in particular the journalists close to Julián Álvarez, have flatly rejected reports that the striker nicknamed "the Spider" had performed a U-turn and told his Atlético Madrid teammates he regretted the decision to leave. The reality, they insist, is nothing like these rumours.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Álvarez feels deceived by the Atlético Madrid hierarchy, and that his recent statements came at the direct request of the club itself.

Martín Arévalo, the "ESPN" journalist who conducted the famous interview in which Álvarez hinted at his desire for a change of scenery during the World Cup, revealed that it was the Atlético management who asked the player to go public and declare his wish to leave. That was their condition for approving his departure.

"The coach Diego Simeone does not want to interfere in this decision, as he knows the player's position well, and the final decision is now in the hands of the owner of Atlético Madrid," Arévalo explained.

He added, in a decisive tone, that Álvarez "cannot stay at the club for one more minute, because he does not feel at all comfortable with this situation."

Arévalo justified his conclusion: "Those close to the player confirm that when he spoke publicly, he had received a message from Atlético demanding that he submit his request to leave in front of the media, after he had already submitted it behind closed doors. They asked him to do this so that the fans would understand that the decision to leave was not on the part of the club."

The journalist continued: "But the statements did not please the management afterwards! After listening to all parties, it becomes clear that the situation has become extremely complicated. The player does not want to stay, and Simeone, who considers him among the best five players in the world, wants him to stay but knows the player's decision. On the other hand, Atlético refuses to sell him except on the condition of paying the value of the release clause, which is equivalent to five times his market value."

All of this has left the Argentine star in an awkward, troubling spot he never expected to find himself in. Beneath the cautious calm hanging over the scene, plenty is stirring behind closed doors, and Álvarez is expected to take fresh steps over the coming days.