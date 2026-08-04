Manchester City are hunting for a new goalkeeper after reserve stopper James Trafford moved to the brink of a 47 million euros switch to Leeds United.

The young Englishman arrived at the Etihad last summer, only for Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma to join the Citizens and claim the No.1 shirt.

Enzo Maresca's side are now chasing veteran Argentine Gerónimo Rulli, 34, a keeper with plenty of experience in the Spanish top flight, according to newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Reports suggest Rulli has already agreed personal terms on a two-year deal. All that remains is to iron out the details of his transfer between the Etihad Stadium and Olympique Marseille, his current club.

Fabrizio Romano says the English club have already lodged their opening offer with the French side.

Maresca addressed the goalkeeping shake-up before City's friendly in Seoul. "There is nothing new so far," said the Italian. "James is still a City player and Rulli is still a Marseille player, so we will wait and see in the coming days."

Rulli would bring a wealth of experience, much of it forged in Spain. After coming through the youth ranks at Estudiantes de La Plata, he crossed to Real Sociedad and spent five seasons there, from 2014/15 to 2018/19, racking up 170 appearances.

A single year with Montpellier followed before he returned to Spain, this time with Villarreal. Three seasons and 80 matches later, he had a Europa League title to his name.

Now, after his spell in France, a Premier League move could be the perfect crowning of a long career. Along the way he has won eight caps for his country and lifted the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar in 2022.