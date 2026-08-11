The deal is done: Lukaku follows in Mohamed Salah's footsteps

Belgian star Romelu Lukaku has edged closer to a new chapter in the Turkish league after Fenerbahce reached an agreement with Napoli over the transfer of the veteran striker. The deal comes just days after Egyptian star Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Lukaku deal is done, with the Turkish club handed the green light by Napoli once the two parties had settled terms.

Writing on X, Romano explained that Fenerbahce submitted a new offer yesterday evening worth more than 6 million euros, which Napoli accepted. Lukaku, meanwhile, has agreed all personal terms.

So far the agreement between the two clubs and the player is only verbal. The official documents are due to be examined and exchanged today, paving the way for the deal to be finalised.

The timing is striking. Salah has just chosen his own Turkish adventure with Trabzonspor after the end of his Liverpool journey, meaning Turkish football is set to welcome two of the game's biggest names in a single transfer window.

Salah's arrival at Trabzonspor caused a major stir in Turkey. The club beat off competition from domestic rivals to land him, and the move drew wide public and media interest.

Lukaku, for his part, is preparing to leave Napoli after his spell in Italy and join a Fenerbahce side keen to bolster their attack with a big name and plenty of experience.

Now the Belgian follows in Salah's footsteps in choosing the Turkish league, even if the pair have picked different clubs, at a time when the competition looks increasingly attractive to the game's marquee names.

One final step remains for Lukaku: completing the official procedures and documents before the move to Fenerbahce is announced.