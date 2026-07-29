Chelsea have wrapped up a deal to sign England striker Danny Welbeck, the former Manchester United man now at Brighton, in a surprise move that says everything about the London club's transfer thinking under new boss Xabi Alonso. Fresh Premier League experience is the priority.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on his social media accounts that Chelsea, Brighton and the player have reached an agreement. Welbeck will sign a two-year contract with the London club and undergo a medical in the coming days, clearing the way for an official announcement.

Chelsea's interest has grown over recent days, and it is not hard to see why. The 35-year-old scored 10 goals in 30 Premier League matches during the 2024/2025 season, then carried that form into the current campaign with 13 goals in 37 games.

Welbeck arrives at a club already stacked with attacking options: Marc Guiu, Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson and Joao Pedro all sit in the queue. Chelsea's hierarchy, though, view the former Manchester United striker's experience as a valuable addition.

The signing also hints at a reshuffle up front. Several strikers could leave, among them 23-year-old Dutchman Emanuel Emega, who cost 25 million euros and remains under contract until 2033.

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