Mohamed Salah is closing in on a fresh chapter of his European career. Negotiations with Turkey's Besiktas have entered their final stages, leaving the "Egyptian King" just steps away from pulling on the shirt of the Turkish giants next season.

Salah brought the curtain down on his historic Liverpool journey after nine seasons inside the Anfield fortress. He won every domestic and continental title going, broke record after record and collected a stack of individual awards that stamped him as one of the greatest players in the club's history.

Trusted Italian journalist Nicolo Schira reports that Besiktas have agreed all the personal terms with Salah and his agent. The player is set to sign a one-season contract worth up to 12 million euros.

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That deal carries a clause allowing an extension for a further season until the summer of 2028. Schira points out that Italian coach Vincenzo Italiano played a key role in selling the club's sporting project to the player, helping push the talks into their closing phase.

Besiktas' board are now putting the finishing touches to the paperwork before the official announcement. Expectations are that it will be wrapped up in the coming days.

Several Saudi Roshn League clubs chased Salah during this period, yet reports suggest Turkey has become the likelier destination. The player's desire to stay in European football tipped the scales towards Besiktas, even in the face of the financial temptations from Saudi Arabia.