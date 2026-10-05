"The deal is 100% done": Real Madrid fans receive good news

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest on the futures of several Real Madrid stars, chief among them Thibaut Courtois, Arda Guler and Endrick, as the Spanish club work to retain their key players and settle their squad in the coming period.

According to Romano, Real Madrid have already wrapped up Arda Guler's contract renewal. The agreement is ready and only the official procedures and the announcement remain. Romano confirmed the deal is "100% done", with the club set to complete the announcement ceremony and take the official photographs.

Courtois tells a similar story. The Belgian goalkeeper and Real Madrid both want to keep working together despite his current contract running until June 2027, and Romano says the verbal agreement between the two parties is now very close to completion.

The Italian journalist confirmed Courtois will remain Real Madrid's goalkeeper in the 2027-2028 season and the season after, with the club closing in on the final official touches to the renewal.

Endrick's future is murkier. He is tied to Real Madrid until June 2030, yet he has struggled to secure sufficient playing minutes under José Mourinho.

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Offers to leave arrived in the summer transfer window, Romano explained, among them loans to Aston Villa, Roma and Milan, plus interest from Liverpool. Real Madrid rejected the lot, whether loan or permanent transfer.

How much game time Endrick gets by next January will largely decide his future, Romano pointed out. The Brazilian forward will keep working to reach peak physical condition and convince Mourinho to hand him a bigger opportunity with the team.