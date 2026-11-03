The condition for Vinicius's return to the new Real Madrid: Benito reveals the golden rule

Real Madrid, at long last, look unstoppable again. It wasn't just the win over Barcelona at the Camp Nou that sparked the optimism. The collective display at El Sardinero against Racing Santander did it, prompting former club legend and pundit Álvaro Benito to sum it all up in a single line: "I haven't felt this feeling in a long time. The road has been paved."

Speaking alongside former teammate Rafael Alkorta on the famous "El Larguero" programme on "Cadena SER" radio, Benito wasn't talking about two fleeting victories. He was pointing to a deep tactical and mental transformation under Xabi Alonso, a shift that now places star man Vinícius Júnior before a real test of destiny.

The new Real Madrid: a collectiveness we are not used to

For Benito, what has changed at Real Madrid is not the names, but the idea. The team plays as one block now, with high defensive intensity, terrifying speed in the transition from defence to attack, and a notable ability to retain the ball under pressure. That trio had been missing since the start of the season.

What strikes the Madrid pundit most is that this cohesion arrived even without Fede Valverde, one of the most important keys to the team's play. The secret, Benito reckons, lies in the emergence of players who gave the team a balance it lacked. Chief among them is Bernabé.

Next matches AEK Champions League 12:45 RMA

Benito explained it like this: "There is a sense of collective work we hadn't seen before. The players most capable of passing and solving complicated problems are now being involved, even without Valverde, who from the full-back position gives you short and long passing solutions and the ability to break the press. Bernabé has emerged to provide what the midfield lacked: the ability to stop, to turn, and to dribble intelligently to shake off the marking. Most important of all, the team has started to work hard."

The European test and the Vinícius trap

With the Clásico and Racing behind them, attention turns to the next challenge in the UEFA Champions League against Greece's AEK Athens. Benito insists the style is now firmly established and defined. All the team has to do is keep going.

That firmly established style poses the biggest question of all: where does Vinícius Júnior fit in?

Benito was decisive and direct. The Brazilian's talent is beyond debate, but his integration into the new system won't be automatic or guaranteed by his name alone. This team demands a full defensive commitment from everyone, and there is no place for a star who doesn't defend.

He added: "Real Madrid have proven they are capable of winning the ball back and launching lethal counter-attacks. When they play with speed, win the ball back and maintain their cohesion, they become a team capable of doing anything. Now we will see what happens when Vinícius returns, and whether he will accept these new rules."

Fair competition is the solution

Benito didn't hesitate to map out the coming phase, one in which the competition for places must be completely equal, away from the names.

His tactical solution, one Alonso may well reach for: deploy Arda Güler in a double pivot alongside Tchouaméni in LaLiga matches, push Bernabé out to the right and the hugely impressive Diomande to the left, and let the pitch be the arbiter.

He finished with a line that carried both optimism and caution: "There are matches that have room for everyone, but the rule must be one: as long as everyone fulfils their defensive duties, we will then see who performs best going forward and creates the chances. The competition must be fair. It has been a very long time since I felt that things are finally heading in the right direction."