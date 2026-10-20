The story of Ferran Torres and Barcelona before his move to Paris Saint-Germain was no ordinary sale. It was a mutual divorce, one that hid bitterness and deep disappointment.

Signed as a future-star project, Ferran left through the back door this summer, bound for the French side for 48.5 million euros and carrying a sense of injustice and a burning desire for footballing revenge. When he faces his former team tonight, it will not be just a match. It will be a public trial of everyone who sidelined him.

His journey at Barcelona began in January 2022 with great fanfare. The sporting management at the time, led by Mateu Alemany and backed fully by Xavi Hernandez, bet heavily on him. They paid a fixed 55 million euros plus 10 million in variables to snatch him from Manchester City's bench, at a moment when the club was searching for a new identity.

At first he was an untouchable starter. Then Robert Lewandowski arrived and changed everything. His role shrank gradually until Hansi Flick came along and gave him the kiss of life, but that kiss of life quickly turned into the bullet of mercy.

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The point of no return: Olmo the phantom striker

Ferran spent last season in his best physical and goalscoring form, yet Flick insisted on preferring Lewandowski even during the Pole's worst spells.

The straw that broke the camel's back came against Atletico Madrid. The German coach deployed Dani Olmo as a phantom striker and left Ferran ignored on the bench.

That was the moment the Spanish striker grasped the bitter truth: his future was not here, according to Spanish newspaper "Sport".

Flick was not the only one pushing him out. Ferran watched the sporting management rush to renew the contracts of every Spanish national team star and improve their wages, while he, whose contract expires in 2027, saw all his attempts to negotiate met with refusal and disregard.

He went to the 2026 World Cup certain the club would sell him at the first suitable offer. He set one condition. He would not leave except for a sporting and financial project that surpassed what he had at Barcelona.

Then the saviour he knew well appeared. Luis Enrique, the coach who had been key in his career, requested him by name in Paris and won him over with a clear sporting project. Paris Saint-Germain seized on Ferran's stunning World Cup form, crowned by the deadly winning goal for Spain in the final against Argentina, and the player settled his decision for good.

Professional silence and a deal that pleases everyone

Ferran and those around him kept complete silence, saying nothing until his agreement with Paris was done. In mid-August, he officially told Barcelona he wanted to leave.

For Barcelona, the deal was a gift from heaven. The player no longer figured in their plans, and selling him was necessary to achieve financial balance and free up significant space in the wage structure, even with Lewandowski himself departing and no outright replacement striker available. They offered him no renewal. They did not even try to convince him to stay.

What fuelled Ferran's anger further was the management's boasting for months about chasing Julian Alvarez, while he was not even seen as a real competitor for the number 9 role despite his goalscoring numbers.

Today the picture looks perfect for everyone. Ferran is happy in Paris, scoring and playing despite fierce competition. Barcelona have built a strong attack without Alvarez. Flick is completely satisfied with his transfer market.



