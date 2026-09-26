The classico of money: Barcelona narrow the gap with Real Madrid

Barcelona are recovering their economic strength thanks to the Spotify Camp Nou, but the temporary departure from it during the 2027-2028 season may once again reduce their capacity to spend.

According to AS, the financial Clasico in the Spanish league is settled firmly in Real Madrid's favour. The royal club can invest up to 832 million euros on wages and signings, holding a commanding lead over Barcelona, whose capacity stands at 582 million. The Catalan club, though, have begun to close the gap.

That summer of 2026 saw Barcelona flex their muscles. They ranked among the most active clubs in the market, splashing 184 million euros, the first time their spending had reached that level since 2019.

One obscure factor looms on the horizon, however, threatening to stall this improvement and delay their return to Madrid's financial level: the Camp Nou renovation works.

Sharp fluctuations and great financial instability have marked Barcelona's recent years. They were forced to exploit loopholes in the economic control rules just to register players, or to take the government route, as happened in the Olmo case.

In the early days of financial fair play, the two clubs stood in constant parity, and at times Barcelona even edged ahead when it came to investing in players. During the 2014-2015 season, Real Madrid could spend 347 million euros against 328 million for Barcelona. From there, both clubs grew at almost the same rate.

By the 2019-2020 season, before the coronavirus pandemic hit revenues, Barcelona held the advantage. Their wage cap reached 656 million euros, compared to 641 million for Real Madrid.

Then came the disaster, and the difference between the two models proved decisive. Real Madrid never spent their entire wage cap, which cushioned the blow of the coronavirus crisis. Barcelona, by contrast, were exhausting almost all of theirs.

Huge sums went on players, with wages that helped push the club towards financial chaos. In the 2021-2022 season, Barcelona hit a negative record. For the first time, the club's wage cap read minus 144 million euros. In other words, the regulations forbade Barcelona from spending a single euro on wages or signing anyone new.

The financial Clasico had turned from parity into a landslide in Real Madrid's favour. The royal club kept growing and reached a spending cap of 739 million euros for this item in 2021-2022.

Only briefly did Barcelona reduce the gap, in the 2022-2023 season, when they pulled the so-called "economic levers" to raise their cap to 648 million euros.

Reality bit just one year later. Their cap was slashed by 444 million euros.

The Catalan club have followed an austerity policy ever since, one that swept through their sporting departments and structural expenses alike. They also landed important sponsorship deals with Nike and Spotify, coinciding with the reopening of the Camp Nou. That last point matters most in the recovery process, because the stadium works robbed them of a key revenue stream throughout: fans in the stands.

The luxury boxes, meanwhile, have become a real money mine. The club has already secured 350 million euros and aims to push that figure up to 700 million.

A question mark still hangs over the recovery, though: what happens in the 2027-2028 season? Barcelona will be forced back to the Montjuic stadium, sending revenues tumbling. In principle, that should trigger a fresh reduction in the club's wage cap.

Optimism reigns nonetheless. The club expects its revenues to reach 1.45 billion euros in the 2030-2031 season.

Whether the wage cap gap keeps narrowing remains to be seen. This season it shrank by 78 million euros to 250 million. Real Madrid, even so, sit in a strong financial position. They set a new wage cap record this year and remain the king of the transfer market, the holder of the greatest spending capacity of all.



