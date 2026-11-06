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Tom Bischof has proved a reliable stand-in for Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic at Bayern Munich this season. Could he offer even more?

Long known for his clever passing and excellent shooting technique, Tom Bischof has now shown his fighting spirit on the biggest stage for the first time. He did it against Atletico Madrid, once memorably described by Thomas Müller as "the biggest ruffians in European football".

In Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Atletico on Tuesday, Bischof was a somewhat surprising starter in place of the slightly injured Aleksandar Pavlovic. Alongside Joshua Kimmich, he produced an impressively mature performance.

On the ball, Bischof looked as assured as ever, and his blocked long-range shot led to Lennart Karl's opening goal. His work without the ball stood out even more. According to statistics website WhoScored , Bischof made six successful tackles, a record for the current Champions League season. He won possession several times to launch promising attacks and won 78 per cent of his duels.

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Madrid marked the high point so far in Bischof's remarkable development at Bayern Munich. He has established himself as a reliable alternative to first-choice holding midfielders Kimmich and Pavlovic, and may now challenge for a regular starting place in central midfield. That would also vindicate a gamble by the club's sporting leadership, headed by board member for sport Max Eberl.

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Tom Bischof took over Leon Goretzka's role at Bayern Munich

After joining Bayern Munich from TSG Hoffenheim on a free transfer in 2025, Bischof established himself as a versatile squad player in his first season. He played mainly in the defensive wide areas rather than his preferred position in central midfield. Of his 1655 minutes on the pitch, he spent only 271 in the middle, where Leon Goretzka was the first alternative to Kimmich and Pavlovic.

Goretzka left Bayern Munich on a free transfer in the summer. Some called for an external replacement, but the club's bosses put their faith in Bischof and even gave him Goretzka's number 8 shirt as a small symbol of his status. "We have great hope and great faith in him. I'm convinced he is ready for it and will really grow into the role," said sporting director Christoph Freund. "Tom is ready to take the next step at Bayern Munich."

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Former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann had not selected Bischof for the World Cup, leaving him as the only established and fit professional at the official start of training. His pre-season went correspondingly well, and he emerged from it as one of the biggest winners.

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After Arsenal draw: Steven Gerrard praised Bischof and Pavlovic

Since the summer, Bischof has played exclusively in central midfield, unlike last season. He has started there in seven of the 15 competitive matches so far. With Kimmich and Pavlovic unavailable, his playing time has risen rapidly of late, and he has started four of the past five matches.

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Two weeks ago, Bischof had already proved he could perform at the highest level in the Champions League, in the 2-2 draw against the previous year's finalists Arsenal. He started in place of Kimmich, who was absent because of his father's death. Alongside Pavlovic, Bischof was less conspicuous than he was against Atletico, but the pair still made headlines.

Steven Gerrard, one of this millennium's best midfielders, praised them in his role as a television pundit: "The two of them really impressed me tonight. They played outstandingly in a match of this importance."

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Kimmich, Pavlovic and Bischof also compete in the Germany team

With a packed schedule ahead, Kimmich, Pavlovic and Bischof will all get plenty more minutes this season. Who gets the nod in the next big matches remains to be seen. Pavlovic is still slightly injured. According to interim head coach Aaron Danks, they must "take it day by day" with him, so Kimmich and Bischof may start together again against FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday (3.30pm).

The trio's competition then continues in a different shirt. All three are in the Germany squad and compete for playing time there too. During the last international break, captain Kimmich initially disappointed before Pavlovic and Bischof excelled following the planned change to the squad. Unlike at Bayern Munich, they could theoretically even play together in Jürgen Klopp's 4-3-3 system, but that would leave no room for Florian Wirtz and Felix Nmecha.