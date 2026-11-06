Tom Bischof's clever passing and excellent shooting technique have long been known. Now the 21-year-old has shown his fighting spirit on the biggest stage for the first time, against Atletico Madrid of all teams. Thomas Müller once called them "the biggest ruffians in European football".

In Bayern Munich's 2-0 win against Atletico on Tuesday, Bischof was a somewhat surprising starter in place of the slightly injured Aleksandar Pavlovic. Alongside Joshua Kimmich, he produced an impressively mature performance.

On the ball, Bischof showed his usual assurance, and his blocked long-range shot led to Lennart Karl's opening goal. His work off the ball stood out even more. According to statistics website WhoScored , Bischof made six successful tackles, a record for the current Champions League season. Several of his ball recoveries sparked promising attacks, while he won 78 per cent of his duels.

That display in Madrid marked the high point so far of Bischof's remarkable development at Bayern Munich. He has established himself as a reliable alternative to first-choice defensive midfielders Kimmich and Pavlovic, and may now be pushing for a regular starting place in central midfield. The gamble made by the club's sporting leadership, including board member for sport Max Eberl, is paying off.

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Tom Bischof took over Leon Goretzka's role at Bayern Munich

Bischof joined Bayern Munich from TSG Hoffenheim on a free transfer in 2025 and established himself as a versatile squad player in his first season. He played mainly in defensive wide positions rather than his preferred central midfield role. Of his 1,655 minutes on the pitch, only 271 came in the middle, where Leon Goretzka was the first alternative to Kimmich and Pavlovic.

When Goretzka left Bayern Munich on a free transfer in the summer, some called for an external replacement. The club's bosses put their faith in Bischof instead and even gave him Goretzka's number 8 shirt as a small symbol of his status. "We have great hopes for him and great faith in him. I'm convinced he's ready for it and will really grow into the role," said sporting director Christoph Freund. "Tom is ready to take the next step at Bayern Munich."

Because former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann had not selected him for the World Cup, Bischof was the only established, fit professional at the official start of training. His preparations went well, and he emerged as one of the biggest winners.

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Steven Gerrard praised Bischof and Pavlovic after Arsenal draw

Since the summer, Bischof has played exclusively in central midfield, unlike last season, starting there in seven of Bayern Munich's 15 competitive matches so far. Kimmich and Pavlovic have both been unavailable at times, and Bischof's playing time has risen rapidly of late. He has started four of the past five matches.

Two weeks ago, Bischof had already shown he could perform at the highest level in the Champions League, in the 2-2 draw against last year's finalists FC Arsenal. He came into the starting line-up for Kimmich, who was absent because of his father's death. Alongside Pavlovic, Bischof was less conspicuous than he would be against Atletico, but the pair still made headlines.

Steven Gerrard, one of the best midfielders of this millennium, praised them in his role as a television pundit: "The two of them really impressed me tonight. In a game of this importance, they played outstandingly well."

Kimmich, Pavlovic and Bischof also compete in the Germany team

With a packed schedule ahead, Kimmich, Pavlovic and Bischof will all get plenty more minutes this season. Who starts the next big matches is less clear. Pavlovic is still slightly injured. According to interim head coach Aaron Danks, they have to "take it day by day" with him, so Kimmich and Bischof may start together again against FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday (3.30pm).

The trio also compete for playing time with Germany. During the last international break, captain Kimmich initially disappointed before Pavlovic and Bischof excelled following the planned squad change. Unlike at Bayern Munich, they could theoretically play together in Jürgen Klopp's 4-3-3 system, but that would leave no room for Florian Wirtz and Felix Nmecha.