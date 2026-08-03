The future of Atlético Madrid star Julián Álvarez (26) remains uncertain, amid the player's desire to leave and the interest of more than one club in signing him this summer.

Barcelona want the Argentine forward more than anyone to strengthen their ranks. But Atlético Madrid refuse to let him move to the Catalan club and prefer a move abroad.

Arsenal were one of the clubs in the running to sign Julián. Recent comments from manager Mikel Arteta have dented those hopes.

Reports linking Julián with Arsenal indicated that the club intended to include Viktor Gyökeres in the deal, with the Swede set to be used as a bargaining chip to lower the transfer value of "the Spider".

Asked about the club's interest in signing the Argentine, Arteta replied: "I won't talk about a player who is not from our team. I'm very happy with the team I have. Obviously we want to improve it, and the club is working on that".

He then confirmed that Gyökeres would remain under his leadership, and the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" said the statement is a strong indicator that Arsenal have taken a step back in the race for the Álvarez deal.

With Gyökeres now part of Arsenal's plans, it appears the club have withdrawn from the race to sign Julián Álvarez.

The Argentine is still on holiday, waiting on news about his future. Barcelona still consider him a top priority, but the Catalan club are satisfied with their current attacking reinforcements in Anthony Gordon, Adeyemi and Bisseck, and will not rush into a move for the forward.