Mohamed Bachir Belloumi could be on the verge of an exceptional step in his career, with one of England's biggest clubs now watching him closely. The Algerian winger's displays for Hull City and his national team have caught the eye of England's elite, Arsenal foremost among them. The Gunners are monitoring his development ahead of a possible move in the winter transfer window.

His contract at Hull City runs until June 2029, yet his name is now firmly tied to the transfer market as his stock rises and interest grows. The son of Algerian legend Lakhdar Belloumi is taking it all in his stride, though. He would rather focus on the pitch than get caught up in speculation about his future.

Belloumi has turned heads since arriving in English football. Game by game, the winger has established himself as a talent worth following, whether in a Hull City shirt or with the national team.

A return to the Algeria squad gave his career a real lift. He reclaimed his place, strengthened his standing in the coaching staff's plans, and became one of the players the national team is counting on for the phase ahead.

Those performances have not escaped Arsenal's officials. English media reports reveal that the London club are tracking the Algerian international and studying the possibility of signing him in the upcoming winter window.

To gauge the player's stance on Arsenal's interest, the website "Africa Foot" contacted a source close to Belloumi, who shed light on how he is handling the news.

According to the source, the winger would certainly welcome the chance to join a club of Arsenal's size. Playing for a side competing at the top in England and Europe would mark a major milestone in his career and an exceptional chance to step up a level.

He has no intention of getting carried away, however. Belloumi sees Arsenal's interest as a positive sign of his progress and an appreciation of his work on the pitch, but it won't change his priorities right now.

Rumours about his future keep growing, yet Belloumi refuses to let them break his concentration. Shining for Hull City sits at the top of his list.

The winger wants to make the most of his chances at the English club and keep producing the performances that have showcased his technique and attacking threat, hoping to develop his game and earn bigger opportunities in the months to come.

Algeria also feature heavily in his thinking. He places great importance on his international duties, especially with fixtures on the horizon, the home and away ties against Togo in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers chief among them.

Caught between Arsenal's interest and his desire to keep developing at Hull City, Belloumi has chosen caution. He won't pre-empt events or let rumours disturb his focus.

For now, the Algerian winger would rather let his football do the talking, hoping Arsenal's interest turns into an official move that opens the door to a new chapter in his career.