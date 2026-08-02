"The best striker in the world": Tottenham plan the signing of the season

Tottenham Hotspur are chasing one of the summer's biggest deals. Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, the Galatasaray star, sits at the top of their wishlist as they look to bolster the front line at the request of Roberto De Zerbi, the Italian coach still rebuilding his squad ahead of the new season.

Reports link the London club with a serious move for Osimhen, with initial offers said to range between 50 and 55 million pounds sterling.

Galatasaray, though, are holding out for around 65 million pounds sterling to part with their top scorer. Some view that valuation as steep given the player's long-term contract and his standing within the Turkish side.

De Zerbi wants an out-and-out striker capable of making the difference, especially with Richarlison's future in doubt and Dominic Solanke yet to solve the team's attacking problems.

Osimhen fits the bill perfectly in the Italian's eyes: a focal point suited to his possession-based style, blessed with physical strength, pace and intelligent movement inside the box.

The website "CaughtOffside" revealed, citing sources close to the players' agents, that Tottenham have the green light on the sporting side to begin official negotiations over the deal.

Those same sources reckon personal terms shouldn't prove a major obstacle to completing the Nigeria international's move to the Premier League.

Exceptional numbers boost his value

Osimhen was sensational for Galatasaray last season. He scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 52 matches across all competitions, figures that explain the interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

Such goalscoring instinct and presence inside the box, De Zerbi believes, could transform Tottenham's attack.

Nigeria national team coach Eric Chelle has heaped praise on him too, calling him "the best striker in the world" after his displays over recent seasons.

No official contacts or direct negotiations have taken place yet between Tottenham and Galatasaray, despite the growing interest.

The club's hierarchy also know a deal this size may prove tricky after their heavy spending in the current window, unless they can offload a number of players first.

The ideal deal, but with conditions

Much may hinge on Richarlison. The Brazilian is yet to decide whether he wants to stay.

According to "The Guardian", De Zerbi would rather he stayed, but the coach knows the player hasn't reached a final decision.

With less than a year left on his contract, Richarlison's exit could free up funds while creating a pressing need for a top-quality replacement.

None of this will be simple. Osimhen is also wanted by several of Europe's giants, most notably Manchester United, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, competition that could inflate the price and weaken Tottenham's hand at the table.

Few strikers in Europe are as complete. Pace, physical strength, high pressing and clinical finishing make Osimhen an ideal tactical fit for Tottenham.

The money, though, remains decisive. Landing him for around 60 million pounds sterling would be a logical move, but breaking the 100 million pounds sterling barrier could carry huge risk, particularly after the club's lavish outlay this window.