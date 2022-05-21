The best of the lot - The most efficient players in each position at Manchester City according to stats

In the past six years, Manchester City’s dominance has been clearly highlighted by the 10 trophies they’ve picked up in that period – three of which were Premier League titles.

In the 17/18 Premier League season, they picked up the most points in a single season (100) and also scored the most goals in a season with 106. Clearly, the City juggernaut was unstoppable in that campaign.

Within this collective unit lie certain individual players who make sure that the wheels keep moving in the direct direction. We take a look at the best player in every position in Manchester City’s current squad, according to stats.

Manchester City’s best goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

With a 72.4% save percentage and conceding only 0.72 goals per game, the Brazilian goalkeeper clearly stands out as the best in his position in the club.

Having made 36 appearances and 20 clean sheets so far in the 21/22 season, Ederson stands tall between the sticks and is the obvious first-choice goalkeeper. A clean sheet percentage of 50.3% also highlights his expert efficiency.

Manchester City’s best fullback: Kyle Walker

Having been at the club longer than any other fullback they currently have, the stats favor the English defender. Kyle has bagged 215 appearances, 6 goals, and 17 assists for the club.

In his debut season for the Cityzens, he amassed 14 clean sheets from 32 appearances in the Premier League, with a 66% tackle success rate. Since then, the number of clean sheets has risen to 60.

Clocking a top speed of 37.80 km/h, he’s also one of the fastest players in the City squad and the Premier League.

Manchester City’s best center-back: John Stones

Signed by Manchester City in 2016, the English center-back has more appearances and clean sheets than his counterparts at the club.

With 194 appearances so far, Stones has played a pivotal role at the back for Pep Guardiola’s side. So far, he has 49 clean sheets in the Premier League with City and averages a tackle success rate of 72%.

Manchester City’s best defensive midfielder: Fernandinho

In his almost decade-long run at the club, the Brazilian has amassed highly impressive statistics. His 382 appearances, 26 goals, and 33 assists prove that he’s been a loyal servant and worthy of the captain's armband that he has been entrusted with.

He also boasts a tackle success rate of 69% and has 383 interceptions in his career for the Cityzens.

Article continues below

Manchester City’s best midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne

A key man in Pep Guardiola’s side, the Belgian midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best players in his position in Europe. With 86 goals and 120 assists in 306 appearances for the Cityzens, it’s clear to see why he’s so popular. Kevin makes 0.6 big chances, provides 0.4 assists, and has an average of 0.9 shots on target, per game. As a result of the exalting new highs he keeps scaling, he has won 10 trophies with the club.

Manchester City’s best forward: Raheem Sterling

In the current roster, the man who comes in tenth in Manchester City’s all-time top goalscorers list stands tall as the best forward. In 338 appearances for the club so far, the Englishman has bagged 131 goals and bagged 94 assists. He either finds the net or provides for a teammate at a rate of 0.6 times per match, and has the highest number of goals plus assists in the entire squad. However, City’s number 9, Gabriel Jesus isn’t far behind when it comes to the best forward according to stats. In 103 appearances less than his counterpart Raheem, the Brazilian has bagged 95 goals and 46 assists. Astonishingly, Jesus also has a goal involvement rate of 0.6 times per match.

When all these elements come together on the pitch, the result is a remarkable display of confidence and class that often tends to overpower any foe City faces up against. At times, their efficiency might make the game look way too easy, which is a testament to their outstanding dominance.