'The best is yet to come!' - Lewandowski believes he can get even better at Bayern Munich

The Polish striker is currently unstoppable in front of goal but he believes he can get even better

Robert Lewandowski is enjoying an outstanding start to the season with but insists there is room for him to improve further.

The international has 23 goals in 18 club matches so far this term, more than any other player in Europe's top leagues.

However, Lewandowski believes he is only now approaching his peak and can improve further, insisting he does not feel his 31 years.

"I worked very hard for this form. Currently it is going perfectly, my body feels good," he told Sport Bild.

"It's good to have that in mind, but it does not mean that I'm resting. I want to get even better.



"I know when I can do more and when I need to slow down. My passport says: 'Robert Lewandowski, 31 years old'. But that's not how I feel.

"My best spell is just starting now and hopefully will continue for some more years. The best is yet to come."

Lewandowski is set to return to club action following the international break on Saturday, as Bayern visit .

The striker's form in front of goal continued with the national team this week as he scored a brilliant individual goal in Poland's 3-2 win over Slovenia as they wrapped up qualifying for .

attacker Timo Werner is trying to keep pace with Lewandowski in the golden boot race but admits he's playing on a level matched only by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"Against whom is he not going to score? That's very hard," Werner said last week.

"How he is playing at the moment, maybe only one or two players on the planet are on this level. That's the category of Messi and Ronaldo."

Lewandowski scoredd 22 times in the Bundesliga last season - a tally he's now only six goals shy of after just 11 league games this campaign.

The 31-year-old has twice scored 30 Bundesliga goals in a single season and is currently well on track to beat that feat.

His league form has also continued to the where he's struck six times across four appearances.