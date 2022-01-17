The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 - How to watch the event in India?

The sixth edition of the FIFA Best Football Awards will be held in Zurich, Switzerland on January 17.

The award is an association football award presented annually by the sport's governing body, FIFA. The first ceremony was held on January 9, in Zürich, Switzerland and Cristiano Ronaldo had won the Best FIFA Men's Player award and Carli Lloyd won the Best FIFA Women's Player. The award is aimed at reviving the FIFA World Player of the Year.

Among men, Ronaldo has won the most number of awards, 2 (2016 and 2017). In 2020, Robert Lewandowski was awarded the Best Men's Player award while England's Lucy Bronze bagged the award in the women's segment.

Lewandowski will once again fight it out for award with Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.

How to watch the award ceremony in India?

TV Channel Online Streaming Time (IST) N/A FIFA TV/Voot Select 11:30 PM

Nominees

The Best FIFA Men's Player

Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi

Mohamed Salah

The Best FIFA Women's Player

Jennifer Hermoso

Sam Kerr

Alexia Putellas

The Best FIFA Men's Coach

Pep Guardiola

Roberto Mancini

Thomas Tuchel

The Best FIFA Women's Coach

Lluis Cortes

Emma Hayes

Sarina Wiegman

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Edouard Mendy

Manuel Neuer

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger

Christiane Endler

Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe

FIFA Fair Play Award

Denmark football team/Danish medical team and staff

Claudio Ranieri

Scott Brown

FIFA Puskas Award

Erik Lamela (Argentina) - Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League March 14, 2021)

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) - Czech Republic vs Scotland (Euro 2020, June 14, 2021)

Mehdi Taremi (Iran) - Chelsea vs FC Porto (Champions League - April 13, 2021)

FIFA Fan Award

Denmark fans

German fans

Imogen Papworth-Heidel