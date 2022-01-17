The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 - How to watch the event in India?
The sixth edition of the FIFA Best Football Awards will be held in Zurich, Switzerland on January 17.
The award is an association football award presented annually by the sport's governing body, FIFA. The first ceremony was held on January 9, in Zürich, Switzerland and Cristiano Ronaldo had won the Best FIFA Men's Player award and Carli Lloyd won the Best FIFA Women's Player. The award is aimed at reviving the FIFA World Player of the Year.
Among men, Ronaldo has won the most number of awards, 2 (2016 and 2017). In 2020, Robert Lewandowski was awarded the Best Men's Player award while England's Lucy Bronze bagged the award in the women's segment.
Lewandowski will once again fight it out for award with Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.
How to watch the award ceremony in India?
TV Channel
Online Streaming
Time (IST)
N/A
FIFA TV/Voot Select
11:30 PM
Nominees
The Best FIFA Men's Player
Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
Mohamed Salah
The Best FIFA Women's Player
Jennifer Hermoso
Sam Kerr
Alexia Putellas
The Best FIFA Men's Coach
Pep Guardiola
Roberto Mancini
Thomas Tuchel
The Best FIFA Women's Coach
Lluis Cortes
Emma Hayes
Sarina Wiegman
The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Edouard Mendy
Manuel Neuer
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper
Ann-Katrin Berger
Christiane Endler
Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe
FIFA Fair Play Award
Denmark football team/Danish medical team and staff
Claudio Ranieri
Scott Brown
FIFA Puskas Award
Erik Lamela (Argentina) - Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League March 14, 2021)
Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) - Czech Republic vs Scotland (Euro 2020, June 14, 2021)
Mehdi Taremi (Iran) - Chelsea vs FC Porto (Champions League - April 13, 2021)
FIFA Fan Award
Denmark fans
German fans
Imogen Papworth-Heidel