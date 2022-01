The Best FIFA awards 2021: Messi, Salah & Lewandowski up for prize as Mendy wins Best Goalkeeper

Chelsea star Edouard Mendy has been announced as the winner of the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper as the winners of the 2021 awards are underway in Zurich.

Trophies will be handed out to the winners of The Best FIFA Men's and Women’s players, goalkeepers and coaches, as well as the Puskas Award for the greatest goal of 2021.

The FIFPRO World XI will also be unveiled at the ceremony on Monday.

Who has won The Best FIFA Goalkeeper Awards?

Chelsea hero Edouard Mendy was announced as the winner of the best goalkeeper in the men's game.

The Champions League winner finished ahead of Bayern Munich and Germany shot stopper Manuel Neuer and Italy's Euro 2020 finalist Gianluigi Donnarumma.

🚨🏆 #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy!



🧤🇸🇳 The greatest men’s goalkeeper in the world! pic.twitter.com/4bMxnyJ1k9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

Lyon and Chile star Christiane Endler was the first winner to be announced, picking up the The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper trophy.

She claimed the accolade ahead of fellow nominees Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe and Germany and Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Who won the FIFA Puskas Award?

Former Tottenham player Erik Lamela was given the award for the best goal of the year for his rabona effort in the North London Derby against Arsenal in March.

His goal beat the likes of Patrik Schick's long range goal for Czech Republic against Scotland during Euro 2020 and Porto forward' Mehdi Taremi's strike against Chelsea in the Champions League in April.

Denmark win Fair Play Award

The Denmark national team and its medical and coaching staff have been honoured with the Fair Play Award for their reaction to Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 match.

The attacking midfielder collapsed during the clash with Finland and the quick response of his team-mates and the medical staff's efforts to save his life saw them all earn praise from football fans around the world.

The Denmark and Finland supporters were also announced as the winners of the FIFA Fan Award because of their actions around the horrifying incident.

Who won The Best FIFA Women’s and Men's Coach Awards?

The award for the Best FIFA Men's Coach has been given to Thomas Tuchel. The German manager took over as Chelsea boss last year and helped them to the Champions League crown in 2021.

As well as beating Pep Guardiola's team in the final, he has claimed the award ahead of the Manchester City coach, while Euro 2020 winning manager Roberto Mancini was also nominated.

🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!



🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

It was a double win for Chelsea, as women's team manager Emma Hayes was named the women's coach of 2021.

She guided Chelsea to success in the FA Women's Super League and FA Cup in 2021, while also reaching the Champions League final, where they lost to Barcelona.

She beat competition from Barca boss Lluis Cortes and Sarina Wiegman, who has taken over as England manager after leaving the Netherlands national team.

More to follow...