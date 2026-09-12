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Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

The Bernabeu opens its doors to the stars: Nadal at the heart of an exceptional scene

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Spain

during the Rayo Vallecano match

Real Madrid's fifth-round clash with Rayo Vallecano drew a host of famous faces to the VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu. Leading them was Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal, a man long tied to Los Blancos.

Nadal got the star treatment on his visit, a reflection of his bond with the club. His name has even been floated as a potential successor to Florentino Pérez in the presidency down the line.

Tennis player Rafa Gudar, who is affiliated with Leganés, also made the trip. He used the break that followed his run at the United States Open to take in the game from the stands.

Formula 1 supplied more familiar names to the box, with the championship's races taking place in Madrid at the same time. The Bernabéu stands became a magnet for sports stars and prominent figures alike.

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