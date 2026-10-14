The Bellingham lookalike: Real Madrid regain their jewel after 18 months out

Real Madrid have regained the services of one of their jewels after an 18-month absence from the pitch due to injury.

The newspaper "Marca" reckon Real Madrid's youth academy, La Fabrica, are living through days full of emotion without needing to win a title or play a match.

Hugo de Llanos, one of the brightest jewels on the academy's books, was the star of a truly special moment at Valdebebas. The 21-year-old Castilla player returned to the pitch after an absence lasting 18 months.

His comeback came in the reserve side's friendly against Leganes B.

Having trained with Lopez de Lerma's group in recent weeks, De Llanos took another step on his long road to recovery. A friendly it may have been, but he was playing a match again after a year and a half.

Joining the Castilla squad comes next, and that could happen shortly after his return.

De Llanos suffered the injury in the closing stages of the 2024-2025 season.

Raul had called upon him in the Castilla side to cover a few absences, and he played a pivotal role with the reserves in the first half of that campaign, 16 matches and two goals. His excellent level earned him a place in the first-team squad for the first time, against Liverpool in the Champions League at Anfield in November 2024.

He played his last match on 20 April against Rayo Majadahonda, finishing the season with 10 goals and two assists in 39 matches across Castilla, Real Madrid and the youth team in the Youth League.

Then the injury worsened. It cost him the entirety of the previous season, and now he looks set to put behind him an ordeal that lasted a year and a half without playing.

Before the injury, de Llanos showed his full range of skills as a complete player inside the box, allied to a remarkable goalscoring ability. La Fabrica's coaches compared him to Bellingham, and the player himself confirmed that comparison, celebrating his goals in the manner of the England star.