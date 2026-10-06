The beginning of the end? First major official move against Infantino rocks FIFA's corridors

The Norwegian Football Federation have filed two official complaints against Gianni Infantino, president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), demanding an investigation into three matters linked to decisions and measures taken by the international body in recent times.

According to the content of the two complaints, which Norway submitted to FIFA's ethics and compliance committees, the matters relate to the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump, the lifting of the controversial ban on American forward Folarin Balogun during the 2026 World Cup, plus measures tied to the "FIFA Forward" project and the proposal to sell part of the World Cup rights to investment funds.

Behind the move sits the position of Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian federation and one of the most prominent critics of Infantino's running of FIFA. She called during the summer for his resignation, citing a loss of confidence in his leadership over the issue of selling part of the rights to host the World Cup.

Norway want the ethics and compliance committees to examine how far Infantino followed the applicable procedures and regulations across the three matters, and to determine whether the decisions or moves behind the complaints involve an overstepping of powers or an abuse of authority.

The complaints matter. They mark the first official move by a national federation against the FIFA president in this manner, and the two committees are expected to study the files and decide on the appropriate measures.

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Norway's escalation lands just days before a meeting of the FIFA Council, scheduled for 15 October in the Swiss city of Zurich, where Infantino is expected to chair the next gathering of its governing body.