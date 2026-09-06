Elversberg head coach Vincent Wagner saw red during the clash with Borussia Mönchengladbach. The suspension rules him out of his side's upcoming Bundesliga meeting with Bayern Munich.

Speaking to "SPORT1", Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen hinted he would back lifting Wagner's punishment to let him take his place on the bench against the Bavarians.

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"It would certainly be possible not to impose any sanctions in the next match, if everyone sees it this way," Dreesen said.

Fans at the media conference applauded the remarks.

Dreesen also touched on Jamal Musiala's return to action on Saturday during the goalless draw with Schalke in the third round of the German league, after weeks of health troubles.

The Bavarian club's CEO stated: "Jamal trained very well. I thought it was great that Vincent (Kompany) included him in the squad and also gave him some minutes. He brought him on even though the match had not yet been decided, which shows how much he trusts him. Everyone at the club is doing everything they can to support Jamal."

Attention now turns to the Champions League, with Bayern opening their campaign in the new format against Norway's Bodø/Glimt next Thursday at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

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