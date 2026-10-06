Europe's heavyweights are circling Nico Ilieshevich. The Eintracht Frankfurt teenager has caught the eye of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Milan and Inter, all alerted by the levels he is producing at just 15 years old.

Sky Sport Germany report that Barcelona are tracking Ilieshevich closely as part of their drive to recruit young talents capable of reaching the top. A clutch of continental giants are watching too, each hoping to settle the deal early.

Left-footed and able to fill more than one attacking role, Ilieshevich already represents Germany's under-17s despite his age. That alone speaks to the rapid progress of recent years.

He joined Eintracht Frankfurt's academy in 2018 from VfR Goldbach. His first appearance for the under-17s came at 13, before he stepped up to the under-19s at 14.

Eintracht moves to settle his future

The club know exactly how much interest surrounds their teenager, so they acted early to keep him. Last summer Eintracht announced they had signed Ilieshevich on a long-term contract, though they stopped short of revealing the details or the date the agreement was completed.

That contract carries extra weight, according to Sky Sport Germany, because the player turns 16 at the end of October. At that point the current deal converts into a professional contract, handing the club a stronger chance to secure his future and map out a clear plan for his development.

Frankfurt want to ease Ilieshevich into the first-team environment, a step towards handing him minutes among the professionals and convincing him his immediate future lies at the club.

Barcelona, meanwhile, keep watching. The competition from Europe's elite is fierce, and it has made Ilieshevich, still not 16, one of the hottest names on the continent's young talent market.