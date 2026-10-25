The Ballon d'Or: promotional campaigns and fake leaks, but what about the secret?

The 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place tomorrow, Monday evening, at the London Palladium, with fierce competition between the frontrunners: Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Ousmane Dembélé. Yet the identity of the winner remains one of football's best-kept secrets.

Luxury receptionists, agents and media officers are all desperate to know the name. As ever, the football world wants to learn the identity of the Ballon d'Or winner in October, and 2026 is no different, with anticipation building before the big ceremony. For the first time it moves to London, away from the Châtelet theatre in Paris.

Only about five people know the good news so far. Pascal Ferré, the former head of the Ballon d'Or award, told the "RMC" network: "Since 2024, the winners are no longer informed of their fate before the ceremony, and they are all treated equally. When they arrive at the hall in London, none of them will be able to raise their arms before the others, because they do not know. We changed the rules after the era of Messi and Ronaldo. And to maintain secrecy more easily, it was decided to conceal the winner's name until the last moment."

Asked how the winner's identity is kept secret, he said: "I believe a good secret is one shared with as few people as possible. There are little tricks and simple plans. My trick was to leave fake rankings lying around in the editorial office of France Football magazine to feed social media, and that pleased me. Now, there cannot be more than five people who know the winner's name."

Promotional campaigns

Recent months have brought a slight shift, though. Across various media outlets and in Real Madrid press conferences, Kylian Mbappé has pushed his own credentials relentlessly in his quest to win the Ballon d'Or.

He said: "When you play for Real Madrid, the best club in the world, you are inevitably linked to these awards. When people see me in the street, they talk about me. It is a highly prestigious distinction for any player. I made history this summer in the most important competition. But the road is still long. And everyone is free to think about who is the best player in the world, it is a very personal matter." The French striker made the comments to journalists on the eve of Real's Champions League meeting with Inter Milan.

Ferré, for his part, offered a measured take: "Everyone has their opinion. Some will agree, others will disagree. It is a debate, and it is not necessary for everyone to think like me. This year may be favourable for the Ballon d'Or, but it is awarded by journalists, and they are the ones who will decide."

He continued: "It remains to be seen whether these statements from the award candidate will pay off. Opinions are divided before the big night. I am not sure it is a problem, but I am also not sure it is the right approach. Who do we need to convince? Not the fans or the football lovers, but the members of the jury. And I am not sure they are particularly receptive to this kind of promotional campaign."

Harry Kane stands among the other candidates. The Bayern Munich man shaped his club's season as well as England's, scoring 73 goals in all, 61 of them for the German side. In the Champions League he struck 14 times in 13 matches.

Lamine Yamal is another name mentioned constantly as a contender for the 70th award handed out by France Football. The young winger claimed best player in the Spanish league for 2025-2026 after scoring 16 goals, and most significantly, he lifted the World Cup with Spain last summer.

Fake leaks

Social media has fixated on the expected Ballon d'Or winner in recent days. The result has been a flood of fake leaks, particularly on "X".

Take the fake screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with Vincent Garcia, the editor of France Football, who supposedly reveals the 2026 rankings in advance.

Images of tables carrying those same rankings are doing the rounds too, with Kylian Mbappé at the top in one and Harry Kane in another. A source told the network: "This is impossible. But it is part of the usual buzz."



