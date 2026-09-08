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Canada v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

The Ballon d'Or: Bono and Mendy top the candidates for the best goalkeeper award

Ballon d'Or
Y. Bounou
T. Courtois
J. Garcia
G. Kobel
E. Martinez
E. Mendy
D. Raya
M. Safonov
U. Simon
Vozinha
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Morocco
Barcelona
Spain
Argentina
Chelsea
World Cup
Saudi Pro League
LaLiga
Premier League
Champions League
Senegal
Real Madrid
Morocco
Belgium
Spain
Switzerland
Argentina
Senegal
Russia
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
England

New competition between Morocco and Senegal

France Football magazine has revealed the nominees for best goalkeeper at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, in both the men's and women's categories.

Morocco and Al-Hilal star Yassine Bounou headlines the magazine's shortlist for the men's award.

The full list of nominees reads as follows: Yassine Bounou (Morocco - Al-Hilal) - Thibaut Courtois (Belgium - Real Madrid) - Joan Garcia (Spain - Barcelona) - Gregor Kobel (Switzerland - Dortmund) - Emiliano Martinez (Argentina - Chelsea) - Edouard Mendy (Senegal - Al-Ahli) - David Raya (Spain - Arsenal) - Matvey Safonov (Russia - Paris Saint-Germain) - Unai Simon (Spain - Athletic Bilbao) - Vozinha (Cape Verde - Colo-Colo).

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Barcelona are represented among the women's contenders too. The nominees are: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham) - Cata Coll (Barcelona) - Hannah Hampton (Chelsea) - Lorena (Kansas City) - Ayaka Yamashita (Manchester City).

Last season served up plenty of drama, from domestic titles across Europe's major leagues to the UEFA Champions League and the 2026 World Cup. All of it has made this year's Ballon d'Or race one of the most exciting in recent memory.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

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