The Athletic reveal major Jurriën Timber news during Netherlands match

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Jurriën Timber is set to extend his Arsenal contract, The Athletic reported on Monday. The versatile defender's current deal with the champions of England runs until mid-2028.

Sources say Arsenal and Timber have agreed an improved contract. Timber has become a key player since joining in 2023. The length of the new deal remains unknown.

Timber endured a disastrous start to his time at Arsenal. He suffered a serious knee injury in August 2023 and spent months in rehabilitation. The defender fought his way back and played a key role in last season's league title, Arsenal's first since 2004.

The former Ajax player has endured other injury-hit spells. Last season, he returned fit for the Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. But he did not emerge unscathed from the contest in Budapest and missed the World Cup as a result.

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Timber has now made 105 appearances for Arsenal. “Thanks to his versatility across the back line, Arteta has been able to cope with injuries in central defence and at left-back during his time at the club.”

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The Netherlands international recently made his 100th Arsenal appearance in the 0-1 away win against Nottingham Forest. He has scored seven goals and provided eleven assists so far.

Arsenal want to hold on to their dominant position in English football and are tying key figures to the club. Manager Mikel Arteta signed a new multi-year contract in October, and the club plan to offer Declan Rice a new deal.

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“Arsenal have secured Jurriën Timber ahead of the best years of his career. The 25-year-old defender has proved a revelation since his move from Ajax to Arsenal and has built a reputation as one of the best defenders in one-on-one duels in world football,” The Athletic argues.

Arteta often plays Timber at right-back, where he competes with Ben White. He can also play at centre-back and left-back.