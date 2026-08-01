Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Football Confederation, has welcomed FIFA's decision to withdraw the FIFA Forward Enterprise project, which had aimed to create a new commercial entity allowing private sector investors to be involved in the commercial rights of FIFA's competitions.

The AFC president confirmed in an official statement today, Saturday, that the step represents a chance to reaffirm the value of a consultative approach on issues shaping the future of global football. He asked FIFA to present any similar initiatives in future to the continental confederations, the FIFA Council, the national member associations and all concerned parties, in good time and with the utmost transparency.

Sheikh Salman said: "The future of global football must always be shaped through proper consultation, collective dialogue and respect for the approved governance structures of our game."

He added that the AFC stands ready to support any initiative that would strengthen the unity of the football family, contribute to the development of the game at the global level and deliver tangible benefits to all parties.

Earlier, the AFC had voiced its anger at FIFA's move to launch the idea of the project without consulting the continental confederations.

Sheikh Salman also extended his thanks to the national member associations, praising the unity and solidarity they had shown during the past period.

He explained: "I am proud that all our national member associations stood as one and gave the AFC their trust to seek answers on their behalf on a matter of the utmost importance relating to the future of global football governance. I thank them for their patience, solidarity and unity, and I confirm that the AFC will always work to achieve their best interests."

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, announced the withdrawal of the FIFA Forward Enterprise project in the early hours of Saturday morning, after an escalating wave of rejection from a number of continental confederations and football officials in recent days.

According to Infantino's official statement, the project had aimed to "provide a basis for continuing to strengthen FIFA's national member associations, and to support football across the world, particularly in the countries most in need".

The FIFA president stressed that implementation had been conditional from the outset on the support of the majority of the national member associations, and that it would have gone through a process of consultation with the national associations, the FIFA Council, the continental confederations and all other stakeholders.

Opposition mounted over the past few days after FIFA proposed creating a new company to manage commercial activities and organise competitions, with a stake made available for sale to private sector investors.

UEFA, the Union of European Football Associations, rejected the proposal outright and threatened to boycott all FIFA competitions if the project went ahead. The Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, soon joined the opponents.

The crisis also claimed the American Carlos Cordeiro, senior adviser to the FIFA president, who resigned in protest. The Frenchman Kevin Lamour, FIFA's chief operating officer, aired public criticism. Then Infantino officially announced the withdrawal, ending one of the most controversial projects in FIFA's history.