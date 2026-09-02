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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

The Asian Cup deprives Al-Nassr of its stadium in the derby against Al-Hilal

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab vs Al Hilal
Al Shabab
Al Hilal
Asian Cup
Saudi Arabia

"The World Cup" in a difficult situation

Al-Nassr will not be able to benefit from home advantage in the Riyadh derby against their traditional rivals Al-Hilal, due to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Al-Nassr had been scheduled to host their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Hilal on 11 December, at Al-Awwal Park, in the seventeenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

But the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" revealed that the Roshn League plans to move the match to the King Fahd Sports City Stadium in the capital Riyadh, due to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

According to the newspaper, the Ministry of Sport wrote to the Roshn League requesting the switch to the King Fahd Sports City Stadium, in order to test the operational readiness of the facility. That means checking the pitch, the lighting, the screens, the smooth entry and exit of fans, and crowd management.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

The King Fahd Sports City Stadium is set to host four matches at the AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia early next year, including the final.

For their part, the Roshn League will contact Al-Nassr to make the necessary arrangements for the switch, while retaining the privileges assigned to them as the home team.

The 2027 AFC Asian Cup runs in Saudi Arabia from 7 January until 5 February next year, with 24 national teams taking part.

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