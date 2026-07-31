The Argentine president attacks the Tango players: "Maradona's goal did not return the islands to us"

Argentine president Javier Milei has reopened the Falklands file through the gateway of football, taking aim at the "Albiceleste" players after they raised the islands' flag to celebrate their semi-final win over England at the 2026 World Cup. Milei, who insists on keeping sport and politics apart, reached for Elvis Presley and Diego Maradona to make his point: "It is not good to mix oil with water."

The criticism centres on the flag. Players hoisted the Falkland Islands banner during their celebrations after knocking England out of the semi-final at the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Speaking in a television interview, Milei held firm on the need to separate football from politics. The road to restoring sovereignty over the archipelago, he stressed, runs through diplomatic channels alone.

To back his view, the president reached for a striking analogy, invoking Elvis Presley's stance on the Vietnam War. "Elvis was asked about the war and he replied that he was an artist and did not comment on politics. It is the same thing here. It is a sport, a game. It is not good to mix oil with water."

Milei sided with coach Lionel Scaloni on the issue, but drew a clear line between the players and the politicians. "The players may act on the impulse of their emotions in that moment. This cannot be accepted from politicians, because their statements could be interpreted as a declaration of war."

"Maradona's goal did not return the islands"

His most contentious words touched on Diego Maradona and those two historic goals against England at the 1986 Mexico World Cup. "We have to stay calm," the president said. "Maradona's goal against the English, or any other goal, did not return the Falkland Islands to us. They did not pay us back twice over."

On the diplomatic front, Milei pointed to tangible progress under his administration. "We pushed the United Nations to force England to sit at the negotiating table, and that has indeed happened. We are carrying out such effective diplomatic work that the United States expressed its support for us, as did China and some sectors in England."

The remarks build on a stance he set out days earlier. Back then he branded the players' celebration and their chants of "The Falkland Islands are Argentine" after the England match "an unwise act", insisting that "the players are not part of diplomacy".