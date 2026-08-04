The agreement is done: a single condition separates Salah from signing for his new club

Mohamed Salah has settled on his next club. The former Liverpool star has agreed a move for the current summer transfer window.

Salah left Liverpool at the end of last season after nine years at Anfield, and his name was linked with a host of clubs: Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Diriyah in Saudi Arabia, plus Besiktas and Trabzonspor in Turkey.

Reliable Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu revealed on his personal "X" account that Salah has already agreed to join Trabzonspor on a two-season contract.

One clause remains among the terms of the agreed deal, according to the Turkish journalist, awaiting Trabzonspor's approval before the Egyptian star signs officially.

Salah's destination has taken plenty of twists in recent weeks. His name was first linked with Besiktas before the negotiations grew complicated. Saudi side Al-Ittihad then tabled an offer to sign him, but the Egyptian star preferred to move to Turkey.

Trabzonspor will become the seventh club of Salah's career, following Egypt's Al-Mokawloon Al-Arab, Switzerland's Basel, Fiorentina and Roma in Italy, plus Chelsea and Liverpool in England.

Liverpool stands out as the most prominent stage of the Egyptian star's career. He played for them for nine full years between 2017 and 2026, winning the Premier League title twice, along with the UEFA Champions League, the Super Cup, the Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup once each.