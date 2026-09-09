Real Madrid's brace against Inter was not the standout moment on a tense night at the Bernabeu. A fiery exchange in Italian lit up social media instead, starring Dean Huijsen and two Nerazzurri players. Then Italian reports revealed the truth about the "big lie" pinned on the Los Blancos defender over Inter's historic 5-0 defeat.

What happened in the closing minutes?

Real Madrid hosted Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu and edged the visitors 2-1, in the opening round of the league phase of the 2026/2027 Champions League.

Tempers flared late on. Huijsen, the former Juventus and Roma defender, got into a heated argument with Inter's players, including Nicolo Barella and Nerazzurri captain Lautaro Martinez.

Video clips spreading across social media caught Huijsen confronting the pair. He told Barella in Italian, "Shut up", after the midfielder protested to the referee, sharply insisting the Italian rein in his behaviour.

Did Huijsen mock Lautaro over the Paris five?

Satirical accounts claimed Huijsen said to Lautaro: "Respect Real Madrid, Real Madrid have never lost a Champions League final 5-0", a jibe at Inter Milan's 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in last season's final.

The well-known site "Football Italia" settled the debate. Huijsen did respond to Barella in Italian during the tense match, they confirmed, but he did not mock Lautaro Martinez at all. The widely circulated line about the 5-0 defeat is untrue and was spread via satirical accounts.

Huijsen's real altercation was with Barella only, the site clarified. As for his clash with Lautaro, no offensive statement occurred.

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