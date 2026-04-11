The 2009 Bundesliga champions are heading straight for relegation

VfL Wolfsburg are now in serious danger of relegation from the Bundesliga. The 2009 champions lost 2–1 to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and currently occupy a drop zone position.

Having gone eleven matches without a win, the hosts were low on confidence heading into Saturday’s encounter.

With Christian Eriksen anchoring central midfield, Wolfsburg fell behind midway through the first half as Oscar Højlund, brother of Napoli striker Rasmus, arrowed a precise finish across the face of goal from the right.

Ten minutes later, goalkeeper Kamil Grabara saved a shot from Jonathan Burkardt, but could only parry the ball, allowing Arnaud Kalimuendo to finish the rebound.

Dzenan Pejcinovic finally pulled one back deep in injury time, but it was far too late: 1-2. With five matches left, Wolfsburg’s position is perilous.

The ‘Wölfe’ sit 17th, four points adrift of St. Pauli in 16th, the position that currently carries the right to a relegation play-off.

St. Pauli, two points adrift of 15th-placed FC Köln and with a game in hand, are unlikely to pick up points when Bayern Munich visit.

Wolfsburg still face Union Berlin (a), Borussia Mönchengladbach (h), SC Freiburg (a) and Bayern (h) before travelling to St. Pauli on the final matchday.

The current reality is a far cry from the 2008/09 campaign, when the strike partnership of Grafite and Edin Dzeko fired Wolfsburg to their sole Bundesliga title to date. The club had never been relegated from the top flight.