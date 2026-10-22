The 16-million-euro night: Barcelona aim to shatter a record against Real Madrid

Barcelona's fortress is set for its second Clasico since the team returned from exile at Montjuic and the renovation works began. The Camp Nou hosts Real Madrid next Sunday in one of the most eagerly awaited fixtures of the season.

As is customary on the big nights, according to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the occasion will feature a huge mosaic display covering the sides of the stadium. It's a tradition the "Penya Almogavers" supporters' group started back in 1992, and one that still lends the Clasico an exceptional aesthetic dimension.

That first Clasico after the return to the Camp Nou fell on 10 May. Barcelona won it 2-0 to officially seal the La Liga title. The first and second tiers were covered end to end with blue and red cards forming the club's crest and the phrase "FORÇA BARÇA".

This time, the Catalan club is keeping the new message under wraps, working in coordination with all the supporters' associations so that it stays a surprise until kick-off.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA

The newspaper confirmed the Camp Nou will be filled to the last seat. Last May's Clasico brought Barcelona their highest revenue in history against Real Madrid, with ticket sales hitting 16.5 million euros and 62,213 fans roaring their team to victory.

The goal now is clear: to surpass this figure

Every sign points to another record falling, and the reason lies in the expanded VIP seating. Since the start of this month, when the team's home matches resumed, the second tier now wraps around the entire stadium with four full rows of VIP seats rather than the one or two of before.

Just three days before the opening whistle, only a handful of seats remain. Under the dynamic pricing system that tracks demand, prices have jumped sharply since they went on sale.

General tickets started from 299 euros behind the goal and 1,092 euros in the main stand. They now range between 1,109 euros in the first tier and 2,099 euros in its central section.

VIP seats tell their own story. They start at 2,400 euros and climb to 8,000 euros for the luxury spots directly behind the substitutes' bench.



