‘That’s down to me’ - Solskjaer takes blame for Man Utd's under-par performance

Despite beating Reading 2-0 in the FA Cup, the Red Devils were not at their best at Old Trafford and the Royals enjoyed much more of the possession

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken the blame for his side’s poor showing against Reading on Saturday.

The Red Devils beat the Championship side 2-0 at Old Trafford but Reading were arguably the better side and had 60 per cent possession.

The Royals also completed nearly 600 passes, compared to United’s 400 and had five more shots than the hosts.

However, speaking to BBC Sport after the game, the Norwegian blamed United’s lack of cohesion on the number of changes he made to the side.

“There were nine changes,” said Solskjaer. “It’s never easy to get the rhythm and the tempo and the relations because they take a touch and then look at each other, they’re not used to playing with together.

“Even though we train together it’s different when you’re out there at Old Trafford. So, that was down to me a bit and again I need to see them out there to see how they reaction when we concede a goal. We struggled today but we came through.

Solskjaer handed the likes of Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Matteo Darmian, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira and Fred rare starts, while also giving attacker Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Luakaku their first starts for a number of weeks as they step up their recovery from respective injuries.

Despite voicing his disappointment United’s performance, Solskjaer was at least pleased with the game’s outcome.

"It was a tough game, but 2-0 and a clean sheet [is good],” the 45-year-old said in a separate interview with MUTV .

“I made it tough for us because when you make nine changes it is never easy for a team that has never played together so delighted that we are in the next round.

"We work together every single day, every single game and of course we know we need some fitness work and work on relations but today I put a team together that has never played together and we are through so that is good.”