At half-time of Bayern Munich's 2-2 Champions League draw with Arsenal, Klopp criticised coach Vincent Kompany's tactical system on DAZN .

Kahn has now responded: "I had to stop and think whether he was the national team coach or still a football pundit. That was such a typical football pundit's remark. I think Jürgen Klopp should be well aware that it could, of course, also be seen as criticism of a club coach."

The score stood at 1-1 during that half-time interview, when Klopp explained what he was watching for. Asked whether he was following the Germany internationals in particular, he replied that he had stopped watching football matches "normally" years ago.

On Bayern's defending, Klopp said: "To this day, I haven't fully understood what Bayern do without the ball, and I want to learn more. Sometimes it's hybrid, sometimes man-to-man, then not man-to-man, then zonal. I'm still learning, let's put it that way."

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What did Jürgen Klopp say about Harry Kane's role at Bayern?

Kane's play particularly caught the Germany coach's attention. "You just said: 'Harry Kane is everywhere today.' I think that's perfectly fine with the ball. But when I see Harry Kane standing in the last line, and not in a deep block but in a midfield press, then..." Klopp broke off, then added: "But I'm not the pope of football; everyone can do what they want. I still haven't fully figured it out, though."

For Kahn, the Germany coach crossed a line with those comments. The former goalkeeper drew a parallel with Klopp's remark about his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann at the World Cup, when Klopp had said Nagelsmann was "still" Germany coach. "He already started doing that back then with that remark about Julian Nagelsmann, which I found difficult and which was supposedly made in the heat of the moment, when it was said that he was still Germany coach," Kahn said.

The former Bayern chief executive also called for solidarity among coaches. "I think this is also partly about collegiality among coaches. And I think a Germany coach, in particular, really has to know exactly what he is saying. Because that could, of course, and it's happening right now, lead to us discussing those words. The words surprised me because you don't normally hear that from a Germany coach," Kahn explained.

At the subsequent press conference, Bayern coach Kompany was also asked about Klopp's comments. The Belgian's reply was brief: "I'm not saying anything about that. Next question."