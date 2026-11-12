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Tom Bischof and Aleksandar Pavlovic impressed for the national team in Joshua Kimmich's absence, sparking a media debate over his place in the DFB team. At a press conference on Thursday, Jürgen Klopp spent several minutes explaining why he disagreed, and drew a comparison with first-time call-up Wael Mohya.

Klopp had already settled on his starting XI for Friday's Nations League group match in Belgrade, barring anything extraordinary. He then turned to Kimmich of Bayern Munich. As planned, though much to Klopp's displeasure, the DFB captain had left after the first two matches of the previous international break. In the two remaining games, his Munich team-mates Tom Bischof and Aleksandar Pavlovic formed the central unit alongside Florian Wirtz. They played so convincingly that the media began debating whether the national team could do without captain Kimmich. Klopp said he "did not understand even then".

"It's not so easy to be pleased about the performances of two young players (Pavlovic and Bischof; editor's note), rightly so, because they simply played well, only for the story then to become: 'What does that mean for Kimmich?'" Klopp explained, stressing: "Nothing! Because Jo Kimmich is a superb player. It means nothing!" Klopp later pointed out that BVB's Felix Nmecha, for example, had not featured in those matches either. The midfielder is also part of the current squad and can hope for playing time despite the controversy over his goal celebration.

After praising the current national team, Klopp turned to Mohya. As the DFB announced on Thursday morning, the Borussia Mönchengladbach newcomer will not be in the squad against Serbia. Klopp objected to the idea that he had dropped him. "I haven't 'dropped' him from the squad. That completely misses the point; it's simply nonsense," Klopp said. "We had already discussed it beforehand: if nothing happens, he won't be in the squad. We want to see him."

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Klopp addresses the press: "Fortunately, it doesn't interest me"

Klopp named a 24-man squad for the final group matches against Serbia and the Netherlands, the latter in Berlin on Monday, as the DFB team fight for a place in the Nations League quarter-finals. The rules allow only 23 players in the matchday squad. The national coach had already explained that he would reserve the 24th squad place in future for up-and-coming "lads" he could get to know in training. This time, that player is Mohya, an exceptional talent aged just 17 who has been preparing for the Serbia match with the national team at their base in Herzogenaurach since Monday, but who would also still be eligible to play for Morocco.

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The first four matches brought just one win and three goals scored, but Klopp said the media's view of that record "fortunately doesn't really interest me. Because you have to report on it and I have to develop the team. I have to take the time and give myself the time. Whether that suits you or not. I can't influence that. I don't want to deliberately disappoint anyone."

Even so, Klopp conceded that he could not demand that people look away and ignore results "until we're ready. Part of football is that people form opinions. But we feel we are on our way. We've only just started, and of course we're still a long way from the end. The foundations are really good."

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The next talents "whom we already know" are waiting in the wings, Klopp added. So "everything is fine for the moment".