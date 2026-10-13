"He fell in love with Kaka, Inzaghi and Pato – and it was impossible to talk him out of it," Emanuele Tresoldi told the Italian sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. The Germany Under-21 international now plays for Club Brugge, who visit Inter on Tuesday in the Champions League's second league-phase matchday. His father Emanuele made 18 Serie A appearances as a left-back for Atalanta, among other clubs, before the family moved to Hanover.









Tresoldi senior believes his son's love for the Rossoneri could stop him joining Inter. "I'm not sure he would accept that. His feelings as a fan might win out," he explained, reiterating: "His dream is to wear the AC Milan shirt."

At Club Brugge, Tresoldi's performances have caught the attention of major European clubs. Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are among the Bundesliga clubs reportedly interested in him, while Barcelona, Tottenham, Manchester United and Roma have also been mentioned as potential suitors for the forward.

How much longer will Nicolo Tresoldi stay at Club Brugge?

Tresoldi's contract in Bruges runs until 2029. The 22-year-old moved to Belgium from Hannover 96 in the summer of 2025 for seven million euros, and his market value has since risen to 35 million euros. Brugge are reportedly already asking 50 million euros for him. No club has yet been willing to pay it.

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As Tresoldi weighs up whether he would rather play for the DFB team or the Squadra Azzurra, his decision is eagerly awaited. He was recently absent from Jürgen Klopp's 44-man squad but has continued to play for Germany Under-21s, for whom he has scored 16 goals in 27 international appearances. He does not intend to decide his international future until after next summer's junior European Championship.