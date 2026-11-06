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Miroslav Klose believes Germany are right to recall Niclas Füllkrug.

"I played until I was 38 and became a world champion at 36," the coach of second-tier club 1. FC Nürnberg told RTL/Sky Sport. "So I think I'm the perfect example."

Germany coach Jürgen Klopp has called up Füllkrug, 33, for the Nations League matches in Serbia on 13 November and against the Netherlands three days later.

His most recent international appearance came in June 2025, but Füllkrug has flourished since returning to Werder Bremen in the summer. The striker currently leads the Bundesliga scoring charts with nine goals. "Niclas brings a lot of qualities that are simply good for our game," said Klose, the national team's record goalscorer with 71 goals.

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"He scores goals, he has a presence on the pitch and he leads by example through his performances," the 48-year-old added. "Those are the things that make me say: he's a national-team player."