Eleven years after leaving Bayern Munich as a player, Dante returned this summer as a coach. The 42-year-old Brazilian has taken charge of the reserve team and will also oversee the Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League.

When he arrived back in Munich, he ran into some familiar faces: club patron Uli Hoeneß, of course, and board member for sport Max Eberl, with the pair having previously worked together at Borussia Mönchengladbach. A lot has changed around the club's Säbener Straße site, where building work is still ongoing. But Dante has also spotted a far more fundamental shift in the club's direction, and he traces it back to first-team coach Vincent Kompany.

"He is keen to develop young players and let them play," Dante said in a small press round on Thursday, which was also attended by SPOX . "That is not how I got to know Bayern. Back then, the young players did not have as many chances as they do now under Vinnie."

Bayern Munich: Dante on his relationship with Vincent Kompany

The former centre-back played for Bayern Munich between 2012 and 2015. He won the treble under Jupp Heynckes in 2013, then added more titles under Pep Guardiola. Bayern were hugely successful in that period, but the club's own young players struggled to break through. Hardly any talents made the step up to the first team. Under Kompany, that has changed completely: he first helped Lennart Karl make his breakthrough and last season gave nine more talents their first-team debuts.

Dante sees it as his job to keep that trend going: "My main goal here is to develop the lads." The reserve side's position in the fourth-tier Regionalliga Bayern comes second. "I hope I do good work with the young players and that Vinnie lets even more of them play." Right now, the most promising candidates are considered to be centre-backs Filip Pavic and Cassiano Kiala, holding midfielder Erblin Osmani and attacking players Maycon Cardozo and Wisdom Mike.

On the tactical side, Dante said he is free to "do what I want" with his team. In daily training, though, he explicitly wants to prepare his players for sessions with the first team by using similar drills to those preferred by Kompany. Dante also stressed that he already has "a good connection" with Kompany. "We always speak on the phone and I have met him two or three times." Most recently on Tuesday, when Kompany and Dante jointly led a large trial training session attended by more than 60 players from various age groups.

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Max Eberl steered Dante to Bayern Munich

Dante's reserve side open the new Regionalliga season on Friday at home to SC Eltersdorf. The standout fixtures will naturally be the two derbies against fallen arch-rivals TSV 1860. "17 October, I know that," Dante shot back when asked for the date of the first meeting, before laughing. "After our first friendly, our fans welcomed us and immediately shouted: 'Derby! Derby!' Games like that have more emotion, more adrenaline."

Only this summer, Dante brought his playing career to an end at OGC Nice in France. Board member for sport Max Eberl played the key role in bringing him to Bayern Munich's reserves as a coach. "I was in Munich," Dante said, adding that he could no longer remember the exact date. "I said to Max: 'Let's meet, have a coffee or something.' Then we talked. 'What are you doing? What are you doing afterwards?' I told him that I definitely wanted to become a coach. Then we kept exchanging ideas. 'What do you think? How are you approaching next year?' I said: 'I still don't know.' Then it developed from there."

For his coaching ideas, Dante wants above all to draw from three former companions: Pep Guardiola, Jupp Heynckes and Lucien Favre, under whom he once played in Gladbach. "Good things from Pep, good things from Jupp, good things from Favre. From that, I have to build Dante's identity as a coach."