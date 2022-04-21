'Thanks Anfield' - Ronaldo salutes Liverpool fans for special tribute after death of Man Utd star's baby son

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his gratitude to the Liverpool supporters that were involved in a public display of support for his family during a Premier League fixture at Anfield, with the Portuguese still coming to terms with the death of his baby son.

The 37-year-old revealed on Monday that, after seeing his partner Georgina Rodriguez give birth to twins, his newborn boy had sadly passed away.

He missed United’s trip to Merseyside on Tuesday as a result, having urged the press and supporters to give him and his family time to grieve in peace, but has offered words of thanks to those that applauded during the seventh minute of that contest before delivering a passionate rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

What has Ronaldo said to Liverpool supporters?

After seeing the moving tribute, Ronaldo has posted on social media: “One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield.

“Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”

What have Ronaldo’s family had to say?

Ronaldo’s sister, Elma, has posted: “Thank you for this Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today.”

Fellow sibling Katia added that the gesture went “way beyond football”, while Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, posted a quote from the bible.

She wrote: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.

“In all your way acknowledge Him and he shall direct your paths.”

What did Man Utd say ahead of the game with Liverpool?

Before locking horns with Liverpool, in a game which they lost 4-0, United said in a statement on the club's official website: “A fan-led minute’s applause will be held in the seventh minute of the game in a tribute to the Portuguese striker and his partner Georgina, after they announced the loss of their new-born baby boy on Monday.

“Messages of support from across the football world are continually flooding in on social media and everybody’s thoughts are with the Ronaldo family right now.

“While United and Liverpool share English football's greatest rivalry, there is a deep-rooted respect held between the two clubs and that will be highlighted by the minute’s applause, which was initially suggested by fans of the Merseyside team.”

