Hours before the clash of giants in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain are living through an undeclared state of emergency. Not because of Barcelona's strength as a whole, but because of a single name: Lamine Yamal.

Nuno Mendes' injury has triggered a crisis down the left of Paris's defence. It leaves Luis Enrique facing a tactical dilemma that experts of French football have described as suicide if it's solved with the name currently being proposed.

The left-back crisis: a gap that threatens Paris's dream

The confirmed absence of Nuno Mendes from the decisive encounter with Barcelona dealt a painful blow to the Parc des Princes camp.

Here was the first shield against opponents' wingers, and his departure leaves a huge void. The question in every French analysis studio has shifted from "How will Paris win?" to "Who will dare to stop Lamine Yamal?".

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On the famous programme "Rothen s'enflamme" on RMC radio, French football legend Jean-Michel Larqué didn't hesitate to deliver a harsh verdict. He reckoned the idea of fielding Lucas Digne, the former Barcelona player, as a replacement for Mendes was a losing gamble.

Larqué said in a sharp tone: "Putting Lucas Digne in a direct duel with Lamine Yamal is not just a problem, it is tactical suicide. Signing him for this position was a serious strategic mistake by the Paris management. We all knew that Lucas Hernandez was not fit to be a replacement for Mendes, and yet the management repeated the same mistake."

The 7 million deal under the microscope

Larqué wasn't alone in the line of criticism. Analyst Éric Di Meco questioned the value of the deal that brought Digne from Everton for 7 million euros this summer, saying: "We are talking about a player who is 33 years old and whose career is on a clear downward curve. There are serious questions about whether he is even the third option in his position. By the standards of age and current abilities, this signing does not serve a project of Paris Saint-Germain's size."

Di Meco went even further. He recalled an incident the French public cannot forget, when Digne conceded a naïve penalty against Lamine Yamal himself in the semi-final of the 2016 World Cup between France and Spain, a reference to a historical complex between the two players.

The crazy solution: Zaïre-Emery

Amid this pessimism, Larqué put forward a shocking and unexpected solution, but one he sees as the most logical: moving midfield gem Warren Zaïre-Emery to left-back.

He explained: "I would put Zaïre-Emery on the left without hesitation. He has immense physical strength, inexhaustible fitness, and he is at the peak of his form. He has proven every time that he is capable of shining in any position he is asked to play. He is the only one capable of matching Lamine's speed and bursts."

Christophe Dugarry, the 1998 world champion, tried to soften the attack on Digne and called for him to be given some time. He said: "We must not forget the Luis Enrique factor. The coach imposes a very complex philosophy on his full-backs, and Nuno Mendes himself struggled for a long time at the start until he adapted to his ideas. Perhaps Digne just needs more time to understand the system."



