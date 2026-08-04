Germany international goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has officially joined Ajax Amsterdam on a season-long loan from Barcelona until 30 June 2027, chasing a return to first-choice status after a difficult campaign with the Blaugrana.

It marks a second consecutive loan spell for the 34-year-old, who spent the back half of last season at Girona. He will once again work under coach Míchel, who managed him there.

Lengthy negotiations

Speaking in his first interview with the Dutch club's media, Ter Stegen made no secret of his delight at the switch, admitting the talks dragged on longer than anyone had expected.

"Good things take time," the German said. "In the end, things worked out well, and I am happy to be here." He put the delay down to a handful of issues, chief among them complex tax matters tied to his salary and who would foot the bill.

Persuading factors

What tipped the balance? Ter Stegen singled out sporting director Jordi Cruyff, crediting him with selling the project.

"When I first spoke with Jordi Cruyff, I immediately felt it was the ideal choice," he explained. "I also know the coach and Daley Blind. I had the chance to talk to them about the project, and they were very convincing."

Ajax, he insisted, are aiming far higher than the Eredivisie title alone. "We want to bring Ajax back to the top. It is a prestigious club with a glorious history and a distinguished international standing. I am confident it will be a successful season."

Reassurance about his physical condition

Fitness was the concern that gnawed at the Ajax hierarchy most. Ter Stegen managed just two appearances during his Girona loan because of a knee tendon injury.

He moved quickly to ease those fears. "At Barcelona, I started playing a little later than at Ajax, but I have been training since the second of July. I am at the peak of my level and very happy to enjoy playing on the pitch without any problems."

He was in fine shape to play at Barcelona too, he added, but the Catalans opted to lean entirely on young goalkeeper Joan García from the moment he arrived last season. That pushed Ter Stegen to seek regular football elsewhere.

De Jong's advice

Barcelona team-mate and former Ajax legend Frenkie de Jong popped up mid-interview in a video welcoming him back to the club.

"He is my agent!" Ter Stegen shot back, laughing. "Frenkie knows Amsterdam well. He is always honest, and his words gave me great peace of mind. It is good to know that I am in safe hands."

Julian Brandt, his Germany team-mate and one of Ajax's standout summer arrivals, drew warm words too. "He is a wonderful footballer and a wonderful person," said the goalkeeper. "If we continue to make such signings and keep the core of the team intact, we will deliver a great season."